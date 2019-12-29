President of Armenia Undergoes Surgery Abroad - Press Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery abroad and will be recovering during the next few days, his press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Armen Sarkissian has undergone surgery in a foreign country and for the next few days will remain in the recovery phase," the statement read.

The press service has specified neither the nature of the surgery, nor where exactly the president received medical treatment and whether he will spend the recovery period there or at home.

In 2018, the Armenian National Assembly elected ruling Republican Party candidate Armen Sarkissian as the country’s new president. Sarkissian, who once served as the Armenian ambassador to the United Kingdom and as the country's prime minister, was elected to serve a seven-year term.