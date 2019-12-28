Demonstrators Rally Against Immigration in East German Town After Christmas Eve Stabbing - Video

According to German media, a 51-year old man has been stubbed as a result of a conflict involving alleged migrants that erupted during a Christmas eve event for the people in need in the Saxon town of Aue-Bad Schlema.

People on Saturday gathered for an anti-immigration demonstration in Saxony’s Aue-Bad Schlema days after a Christmas Eve service reportedly ended in a stabbing.

The demonstration under the banner "Save the homeland - prevent foreign infiltration and its effects!" was called by city councillor Stefan Hartung.

