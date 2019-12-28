Register
20:05 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken 1 March 2018, journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address at Manezh in Moscow, Russia.

    So Much for Russians: Politicians' Deceptive Claims Proved Biggest Problem in UK Vote, Observers Say

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106735/53/1067355324.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912281077889475-so-much-for-russians-politicians-deceptive-claims-proved-biggest-problem-in-uk-vote-observers-say/

    Britons took to the polls on December 12 for snap parliamentary elections, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party handily defeating Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour opposition. The campaign was beset by claims from both major parties that the other side was engaged in dirty tricks.

    British politicians’ own deceptive electioneering schemes, not ‘Russian meddling’ or the threat of increasingly realistic deepfake videos, proved to be the real big problem in the recent elections in the UK, Will Moy, CEO of the independent UK-based fact-checking charity Full Fact has said.

    “From our evidence, the biggest source of disinformation for voters in the UK was from people who are candidates to become their next government,” Moy explained, speaking to ABC News on Saturday.

    According to the observer, the deceptive tactics used by candidates during the campaign were magnified by their ability to access voters via social media, which included the ability to get out personalised campaign messages depending on the target audience which have not been fact-checked, and no transparency regarding who paid for the targeted ads.

    Joe Galvin, a journalist at the Storyful social media news agency, confirmed to ABC that the other potential malicious actors whose interference and potential trouble-making schemes had been widely talked about were virtually non-existent this election season.

    Galvin noted, for example, that the fears of deepfakes of party leaders Johnson and Corbyn came to nought after it turned out that “the only people that are producing deepfakes at the moment are people [who] are warning about how terrible they are.”

    Russia, Russia, Russia!

    As for Russia, which has been relentlessly accused by many Western countries of meddling in elections all across the globe since Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 US elections, Galvin suggested that people need to look much closer to home.

    “One of the things that we’re always very cautious about is everyone looking at Russia. But actually, we should be looking at the party and political dynamics closer to home and how domestic actors are using the platforms and manipulating the systems to spread information or misinformation that’s favourable to their political stance,” he said.

    “That is more significant than foreign interference, more widespread and much harder to crack down on because obviously Facebook said it’s not going to fact-check its political ads,” Galvin warned.

    Blatant Fakes

    Galvin pointed to several efforts, particularly by the Conservative party, to spread blatant “falsehoods,” in the 2019 UK election. Among them, for example, was a “deeply dishonest” election leaflet put out by the Tories designed to look like something by the National Health Service (NHS), as well as a ‘fact-checking’ service called ‘factcheckUK’ which was discovered to be a Tory front.

    Days before the UK election, US-based social media platform Reddit accused Russia of ‘masterminding’ the distribution of a highly-classified dossier presented by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail regarding alleged Conservative plans to sell the NHS off to US investors. Prime Minister Johnson rejected that the dossier was authentic, and Moscow did not make any statements regarding claims that it was involved in its spread. Corbyn, however, stressed that the documents were real, and slammed Reddit’s claims about the alleged Russian involvement.

    Prime Minister Johnson’s Conservatives won a landslide victory in this month’s snap parliamentary vote, picking up 48 seats and securing a comfortable majority in the House of Commons. Labour, meanwhile, lost 60 seats, suffering its worst defeat since 1935, prompting party leader Jeremy Corbyn to announce plans to step down.

    Related:

    Dems' Fixation on 'Russian Meddling' Almost Obsessive – Analyst on Allegedly Tapped Trump Calls
    UK to Publish Report on Alleged Russian Meddling in 2020 - Downing Street
    US Mulls Aggressive Tactics Against ‘Possible Russian Meddling’ in 2020 Elections – Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse