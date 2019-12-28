RT Correspondent Says Injured While Covering Paris Protests

PARIS (Sputnik) - The demonstration in Paris this Saturday is the final act of Yellow Vest protests this year. The rally began at the Place de la Bourse in the second district of Paris, attracting a relatively small group of protesters.

RT Correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij said on Twitter that she had been injured while covering Saturday protests in Paris.

Protestors openly attacking us today. My cameraman for filming destruction from afar and one whacked me across the face for defending his right to film. #greve28decembre #Paris — Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) December 28, 2019

The French capital is boiling on Saturday. Separate protests - a protest organised by the yellow vest movement and a protest against the pension reform - are taking place in Paris. Police have already deployed tear gas against the most violent participants.

The current demonstration marks the final Yellow Vest protest this year. The protest movement was launched on 17 November 2018, triggered by a government plan to raise fuel taxes. However, it transformed into weekly demonstrations against the government's policies.