Russian Ombudswoman Asks Estonian Counterpart to Protect Sputnik Estonia Employees' Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has sent a letter to Estonian Chancellor of Justice Ulle Madise, asking to protect rights of Sputnik Estonia journalists who are being threatened with criminal prosecution and ensure safe and favorable working conditions for them.

Moskalkova said that, according to the international standards of freedom of speech, the Estonian authorities should not only ensure safety of Sputnik Estonia journalists, but also free them from any pressure.

"In this regard, I ask you, dear Mrs. Madise, to assist in ensuring press freedom and rights of Sputnik Estonia news agency's journalists, their security and favorable working condition," the letter, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Earlier in December, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board warned Sputnik Estonia that its journalists could face criminal prosecution if they did not sever their ties with Rossiya Segodnya, the Moscow-based parent news agency, by 1 January.

To justify their treats of legal action, the Estonian authorities have invoked the 2014 EU sanctions.