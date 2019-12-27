France Says It Summoned Iran's Ambassador Over 'Intolerable' Detention of Academicians

Two French researchers at Sciences Po in Paris have been held on spying charges by the Iranian authorities since June.

The French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador over the "intolerable" detention of two French scientists, the ministry said in a statement.

The envoy "was reminded of France's demand that Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal be released without delay, and that the Iranian authorities show display transparency concerning their situation," AFP reported, quoting the ministry's statement.

Adelkhah and Marchal, both researchers at Sciences Po in Paris, have been held on spying charges by the Iranian authorities since June. According to the university, Adelkhah and another detained academic, Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert, had started a hunger strike this month.