Rossiya Segodnya Submits Appeal to Estonian Police Calling for Reviewing Sputnik Estonia Sanctions

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that his country's authorities will resist pressure from foreign countries with regards to Tallinn's threats to criminally prosecute Sputnik Estonia employees for their work for the news agency and will not change their stance on the issue.

Rossiya Segodnya filed a motion with the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board to verify the grounds for the application of sanctions against the agency and to review a decision that could result in the criminal prosecution of Sputnik Estonia employees, Elena Cherysheva, an agency representative in Estonia said.

“With regard to Rossiya Segodnya, this means that in order to apply sanctions against Rossiya Segodnya, it must be proven that the funds of Rossiya Segodnya are controlled by Dmitry Kiselyov as an authorized person or are in his possession. The fact is that the funds and resources that belong to the Russian unitary enterprise do not belong to Dmitry Kiselev," the document states, with the clarification that all the property, income and profits of the agency are federal property.

