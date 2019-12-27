Register
13:41 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Spying

    UK Labour MPs Provided Czechoslovak Spies With Secret Info Every Month During Cold War – Report

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107788/04/1077880498.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912271077880096-czech-agents-britain-labour-party-cold-war/

    In 1968, a handler of one high level Labour collaborator reportedly arrived in London, where he pretended to be a foreign diplomat, trying his utmost to gain as much information from the MP as he could.

    During the Cold War, politicians from the UK’s Labour Party met with Czechoslovak communist spies each month to pass them information about Britain's foreign policy, according to intelligence files seen by The Daily Telegraph.

    The documents claimed that the undercover Czechoslovak agents specifically contacted Stan Orme, code-named 'Manchester', who served under then-UK Prime Minister James Callaghan in the mid-1970s.

    Orme's handler called Frantisek Hruza visited London in 1968, pretending to be a foreign diplomat, according to the files.

    When in London, Hruza reportedly did his best to prompt Orme to give him information on the Western European Union military alliance. During meals, the two drank wine and smoked cigars bought by Hruza, the files revealed.  

    In addition, Hruza met another Labour MP, Barnett Stross (codenamed 'Gustav'), and Alf Lomas, who would go on to become Labour's top MP in the European parliament.

    Detailing the £1.04 ($1.36) spent on a drink with Lomas, Hruza reportedly described the MP as “useful”, citing their debates about politics, during which Hruza managed to get information on other possible high level Labour collaborators.

    They included Tory cabinet minister Raymond Mawby, who allegedly briefed Czechoslovak operatives about the treasury committee and some plans of Parliament’s specific chambers.

    Separately, the agents reportedly communicated with Sir Edward Brown, Tory MP for Bath, and Geraint Morgan, a Welsh Conservative lawmaker.

    As for Ormi, who was also listed in the files as a high-level collaborator, he became disillusioned with the Czechoslovak Communist Party in September 1969, several months after its first secretary Alexander Dubcek was replaced following the Soviet response to the 1968 Prague Spring mass protests.

    Related:

    Spying Agency MI5 Named One of UK's 'Best LGBT Employers'
    UK Special Forces Spying on Russian Border to 'Monitor Potential Enemy' - Report
    UK Student Arrested in Egypt on Spying Charges Over Military Copter Video
    Tags:
    diplomat, lawmakers, files, spies, Czechoslovakia, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse