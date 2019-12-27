Cargo Ship Collides With Shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus Closed - Reports

No immediate reports of casualties have been made, according to CNN Turk.

A cargo ship has collided with the shore in Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Friday, Reuters has reported, citing CNN Turk broadcaster and a witness.

No immediate reports of casualties were made, the broadcaster added.

According to the Tribeca Shipping Agency, the incident prompted the local authorities to close the Bosphorous strait.

Reuters quoted the Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking as saying that the Liberian-flagged container ship Songa Iridium was heading for the port of Ambarli in Istanbul. According to CNN Turk, the ship was built in 2008.

The first videos of the ship at the crash site have been shared online.