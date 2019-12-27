Moscow, Kiev to Reset Reciprocal Claims to Zero, Asset Freeze to Be Lifted - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine have agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting 1 January and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We have agreed [to start] from scratch on 1 January, reciprocal claims will be reset to zero and asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims will be lifted", Novak said.

According to Novak, conditions set out by Ukraine's Naftogaz to Russia's Gazprom for gas transit are mutually beneficial and acceptable for both parties.

"Gazprom and Naftogaz will sign a contract for the provision of services as an organisation that will act as an organiser of transit. These are commercial agreements. They are absolutely mutually beneficial for both sides. ... They are economically mutually beneficial and acceptable to both sides", Novak said.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on 20 December to secure Russian gas transit after expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Naftogaz, and anti-monopoly disputes with the Ukrainian government by 29 December.

Ukraine's Ban on Russian Electricity

Speaking about Ukraine's ban on Russian electricity imports, Novak slammed it as an "irrational" decision.

"We do not export that much [electricity to Ukraine] ... Ukraine's grid is sufficiently powerful. Such decisions are not constructive, because they are not directed at providing reliable energy security for consumers", Novak said.

He added that Russia had recently renewed delivering small amounts of electricity to Ukraine as a pilot program and was prepared to continue supplying its southern neighbour with electricity.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law "On the Electricity Market," which bans the import of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements.