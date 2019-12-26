Register
08:36 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Motorist crosses the Irish border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. The issue of a possible physical border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU state, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government's quest for a divorce deal.

    Irish PM: Johnson's Proposed Bridge to Northern Ireland ‘Worth Examining’ but UK Has to Pay for It

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107660/14/1076601469.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912261077867678-irish-pm-johnsons-proposed-bridge-to-northern-ireland-worth-examining-but-uk-has-to-pay-for-it/

    The bridge construction bills should be footed by the UK as the initiator of the project, since the EU would by no means do it instead, the Irish prime minister addressed Boris Johnson's expectations.

    Boris Johnson’s plan to erect a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland is worth considering but it is the UK who should pay for it, Leo Varadkar pointed out, adding he had discussed the idea with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

    Johnson and the Democratic Unionist Party have vocally supported the idea, with the prime minister telling reporters last week to “watch this space.”

    Varadkar revealed that Johnson had promised that the EU would cover the bridge construction expenses – something that Varadkar retorted was “definitely not going to happen.”

    “Neither Northern Ireland or Scotland are going to be in the EU. But it was kind of half serious, half joking in a way,” he remarked, further addressing the proposed bridge:

    "But all messing aside, I do think at the very least a high-level engineering assessment should be done as to whether it is a viable proposal," Varadkar explained, stressing its viability should be decided both from the financial and technical  point of view .

    The Irish prime minister, who earlier fully engaged in discussions with Mr Johnson of his Brexit deal, also noted he is more interested in talking over other, “more feasible” joint projects with the British premier, such as a high-speed link connecting Dublin, Belfast and Cork, as well as connections to the north west. "But in my pursuit of those ones I'm not going to dismiss the one that the Prime Minister's particularly keen on," Varadkar said.

    It is the Irish backstop that has of late dominated the two-way negotiations. The customs issue had been the stumbling block in Brexit negotiations for quite a  while, before on 17 October,  London and Brussels finally arrived at a new Brexit deal draft that dropped the controversial Irish customs checks.

    The accord stipulates the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods and keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, instead of in the EU customs area.

    Related:

    Filmmaker: Irish Reunification 'On the Cards' After Brexit
    Woman Pledges To Take Legal Battle ‘To Be Irish’ All the Way to the UK Supreme Court
    Northern Irish Man Charged With Manslaughter Over 39 Deaths in UK Truck - RTE
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK, customs, Brexit, Brexiteers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse