Shots Heard in French Besançon, Several People Injured - Reports

Multiple shots were reported in Besançon, France on Wednesday evening. At least three people were injured and taken to the hospital, L'Est Républicain reported.

A shooting occurred in the Planoise district of Besançon. Around thirty shots were heard by local residents, according to L'Est Républicain.

According to the outlet, several men shot others in the middle of the night using automatic weapons. The emergency services reported at least three injured, one of them was in grave condition.

"I thought people were celebrating Christmas with firecrackers," said a local resident.

🔵🇫🇷 #URGENT - Une fusillade a éclaté ce mercredi soir dans le quartier de la Planoise à #Besançon (#Doubs). Au moins trois blessés sont à déplorer, selon un bilan provisoire. La piste du règlement de comptes lié au trafic de drogue est privilégiée. pic.twitter.com/IvawLkhIPX — Yohann En Marche 🚶 (@YohannEnMarche) December 25, 2019

The attackers reportedly opened fire on rue de Friborg, according to initial information. The neighbourhood is now completely closed.

Teams of technicians and deminers were dispatched to the site. There is also a heavy police presence at the scene and surrounding streets.

Local residents claimed to have observed a man throwing a grenade, the outlet reported. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.