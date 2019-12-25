Register
18:57 GMT +325 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brussels sprout

    'Call Them Brexit Sprouts': Twitter Chuckles as UK Supermarket Dumps ‘Brussels’ From Veg Packets

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107783/52/1077835267.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912251077835312-call-them-brexit-sprouts-twitter-chuckles-as-uk-supermarket-dumps-brussels-from-veg-packets/

    A British grocery store has decided to write the name of the county of origin on packets with foods, and Brexiteers feel that the need to change the longstanding product name “Brussels sprouts” speaks for itself.

    As follows from a string of pictures that have been circulating online, a British supermarket, Morrisons, has opted to drop the suggestive word “Brussels” from the packets of sprouts that it sells, replacing it with the name of the area of origin.

    Customers naturally started taking pictures of vegetables named “Yorkshire sprouts” or “Lincolnshire”, with many giggling at the effort and, predictably, bringing up the soon-to-be-fulfilled, as vowed by Boris Johnson, Brexit.

    One of these is Brexit Party MEP Lucy Harris, who called the move by Morrisons “pretty cool”, apparently implying that there was some kind of moral victory - at least - over the EU, although the round sprouts, so much loved as a side dish on the Christmas table, were first grown in Belgium in the Middle Ages and have since retained the name “Brussels sprouts”.

    Harris’ positivity was questioned by many, resulting in long threads with both taunting and ironic remarks:

    “For years I've been asking Lucy and her comrades how Brexit will benefit us and finally there's an answer. The word 'Yorkshire' appearing on a packet of sprouts”, one remarked, satirically depicting Brexit’s toll on the market.

    Another playfully suggested this is an instance of “bigotry and racism” that one should by no means put up with:

    ... whereas others reminded that the EU had earlier required  manufacturers to clearly state the source:

    However, some, including another Brexit Party member, Peter David, don’t care who introduced the trend, asserting that to specify where the product comes from is the only fair approach:

    “They're not actually from Brussels you realise, that's just their name. Now omitted to pander to the xenophobes amongst us”, another reasoned, also viewing it as an instance of bigotry, while others suggested that the UK would “starve” if the country lived only on locally produced foods:

    "Should call them Brexit sprouts", a different user giggled, with another weighing in in the supermarket's defence:

    Boris Johnson, whose party gritted out a win at the 12 December snap vote, promised his electorate a prompt withdrawal from the European bloc “without delay”, with the final version of the trade deal due to be negotiated right after the Christmas festivities, as the EU and Britain are set to agree on the length of the post-Brexit transition period.

    Related:

    Brexit Troubles to Persist After UK-EU Divorce in January - Russian Envoy to EU
    Brexit, Epstein and Royal Family 'Strife': Queen’s Christmas Message Admits 2019 Was ‘Quite Bumpy’
    Brexit Knight: Nigel Farage Reportedly in Line for Knighthood in Queen’s New Year’s Honours List
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Hope, Joy, and Little Baby Jesus: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse