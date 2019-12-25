Germans Believe Trump Poses Greater Threat to World Than N.Korean, Iranian Leaders - Poll

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The survey, conducted at the request of Germany's dpa news agency, showed that 41 percent of German nationals consider Trump to be the most dangerous among the leaders of the United States, Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.

German citizens believe US President Donald Trump poses a greater threat to the world than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fresh poll by the YouGov public opinion research centre revealed.

Only 17 percent of respondents picked Kim as the most dangerous leader, while 8 percent chose Iran's supreme leader.

© REUTERS / KCNA KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 4, 2019

Another 8 percent said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the most dangerous world leader and 7 percent chose Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The poll was conducted from 16 to 18 December among 2,024 German citizens. Compared with the results of a similar survey conducted in 2018, the distribution of votes remained roughly unchanged.