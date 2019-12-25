Russian Pianist Dies in Hungarian Hostel After Natural Gas Leak - Embassy

Two Russian citizens have been poisoned by domestic gas in a hostel in Budapest, a source from the Russian Embassy in Hungary reported.

The Russian Embassy in Hungary reported that a 27-year-old pianist from Russia, Elina Valieva died due to a leakage of domestic gas in a hostel-type hotel called "Otto Studios" in Budapest on 22 December. Her fellow traveller was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to the embassy.

The source in the embassy said that the hotel is in a very old house, and the travellers just went to bed, unaware of the gas leak.

According to the embassy official, the body of the deceased Russian citizen has not yet been taken home, as the necessary investigative measures are being taken.

"This also depends on the relatives. Our employees have reacted promptly, from the very first day we have been in contact with the Hungarian side and with the insurance company", the Russian diplomatic mission said.

Friends and fans of the pianist have shared their condolences on social media platforms.

Elina Valieva, born in Ufa, was a laureate of several international music competitions.