Pope Francis Delivers Traditional Christmas Address in Vatican City - Video

The address – "Urbi et Orbi" – is a traditional blessing given by the pontiff on certain occasions, such as Christmas or Easter.

Pope Francis is blessing his congregation in his traditional Urbi et Orbi address from the balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on 25 December.

The speech is expected to attract thousands of people to St. Peter's Square below.

The Bishop of Rome will also deliver a plenary indulgence to believers.

The Urbi et Orbi, Latin for "to the city and to the world", is a papal blessing broadcast worldwide. It is traditionally given twice a year – on Christmas and Easter.

