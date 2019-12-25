New Year's Bombshell: Where Will Boris Johnson Go for Festive Post-Election Getaway?

Having been reaffirmed as Britain’s prime minister, BoJo solemnly promised a so-called “People’s Government” that will put an end to the austerity in the public sector believed to have been brought about by the Tories. Johnson’s upcoming elite vacation may just usher in the newly vowed policies.

Boris Johnson will ring in the 2020 New Year on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, the favourite resort of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge and home to Mick Jagger and Brian Adams, The Times reported.

Boris Johnson is to see in the new year on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, The Times can reveal https://t.co/yZSoaHvMTp — The Times (@thetimes) December 24, 2019

The festive getaway will be the first such joint trip by Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, since their relocation to 10 Downing Street earlier this year. The post-election celebratory vacation will thus mark the promised end of Tory-inflicted austerity, and it will extend to the prime ministerial holiday as well, the British newspaper noted ironically.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will purportedly be staying with the Von Bismark family, descendants from the first German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – in the new year.

Widely known for its white-sand beaches, the private island of Mustique in the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a frequent destination for the rich and famous with many music A-listers, including the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger owning property there.

The prime minister’s choice hardly comes as a surprise for many, who remember, for instance, Tony Blair’s lavish holidays including three weeks at Cliff Richard’s villa in Barbados.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s immediate predecessors, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May enjoyed more modest trips over concerns of accusations of falling out of touch with ordinary British citizens.

Johnson’s trip is viewed as a celebratory vacation that comes after the Tories’ triumph in the snap 12 December vote, which saw their contenders, the Labour Party, lose even in constituencies which it had historically held for a century.