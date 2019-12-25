Register
11:17 GMT +325 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Map of Europe

    Most Europeans Want EU and Russia to Mend Ties Amid Continuing Sanctions Policy - Poll

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Sputnik. Polls (14)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105469/73/1054697327.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912251077784826-most-europeans-want-eu-and-russia-to-mend-ties-amid-continuing-sanctions-policy---poll/

    Despite the fact that most European governments refuse to consider lifting sanctions on Russia under various pretexts, some EU politicians and parties have been calling for an end to economic and political confrontations and a mending of ties with its eastern neighbour.

    Over 76% of the population of four major European countries, France, the UK, Germany and Italy, want improved political and economic relations between the EU and Russia following years of tensions, and mutual sanctions, according to a recent poll, conducted by the oldest French polling firm IFOP. 

    The poll, which was conducted early in October 2019 with thousands of respondents involved, demonstrates slightly different results across the four countries. However, all of them showed a majority of people favouring a move towards improving bilateral ties with Russia.

    Germany

    84% of Germans favour better relations, which comes as no surprise since the two states have lasting cooperation in economic spheres with numerous bilateral business endeavours. One major joint project to benefit Germany, Nord Stream 2 will soon be completed, despite US pressure against it, ensuring reliable energy shipments to the country.

    Italy

    Italy, results showed that 78% of its citizens support an improvement in ties. The country also enjoys deep economic ties with Russia with bilateral trade reaching almost $27 billion – almost half of that between Germany and Russia. In addition, the Italian government that operated until September 2019, also spoke in favour of improving ties with Moscow, and former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini even vowed to "return to good relations with Russia".

    France

    75% of French participants voted for better ties with Moscow, whereas 12% said they were undecided on the topic. Despite 2019 starting with Paris accusing Russia of meddling in domestic Yellow Vest protests, the two countries never stopped their dialogue. The presidents of the two states met in August 2019, not long before the poll was conducted, to discuss bilateral ties as well as other pressing matters.

    The United Kingdom

    The UK came in fourth, with just 68% of citizens supporting an improvement in ties with Russia. The number of Brits, who remained undecided on the matter, was roughly equal to those, who opposed the idea of mending ties with Moscow –roughly 16% each. Notably, the UK government was behind the latest wave of unfounded animosity towards Russia in Europe, accusing Moscow of using chemical weapons to poison former GRU officer, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on the UK's territory. London made its first accusations before a proper investigation was conducted and presented no underlying evidence, while Russia vehemently denied its involvement in the incident.

    Interesting Trends

    An IFOP survey showed some tendencies that transpired through the states. Namely, it indicated that those with higher education in the UK and Germany were more likely to support mending ties between the EU and Russia than maintaining the status quo, with a gap of over 11% in the UK and around 22% in Germany.

    Another notable trend showed that French and Italian respondents aged over 35 were more supportive of improving ties than the younger generation with a gap in supporters over 13% in both countries.

    Interestingly, men in France were more supportive (81%) of improving political and economic relations between the EU and Russia, than women (68%), although no such trend was visible in other countries surveyed.

    In general, the results of the IFOP's poll showed that despite the stances adopted by many European governments that impose economic sanctions against Russia, many Europeans favour the restoration of strong ties with Moscow. It also shows that despite numerous campaigns and accusations against Russia, of alleged political meddling, murder attempts and hacking over the last few years, the majority of Europe's population remains unconvinced by them.

    Topic:
    Sputnik. Polls (14)

    Related:

    Russia, Europe Affected by Sanctions, Need to Improve Situation – Association
    Sanctions to 'Break Europe Away From US', Facilitate EU-Russia Ties
    WATCH: Joe Biden Says Europe 'Wanted No Part of the Sanctions on Russia'
    Salvini: Issue of Russia Sanctions Removal Unites 'All Decent People' in Europe
    German FM: Europe Should React to US Sanctions Targeting Russia, China, Turkey
    New US Sanctions Attempt to Force Russia Out of Europe Defense Market - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    poll, policy, sanctions, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, European Union, Europa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse