Register
15:30 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A young woman

    France Blasts Twitter Over Being ‘Not Up to’ Removing Disturbing Video of Alleged Teen Gang Rape

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106222/14/1062221438.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912241077764830-france-blasts-twitter-over-being-not-up-to-removing-disturbing-video-of-alleged-teen-gang-rape/

    The video from Ile-de-France, which kept circulating even after a request to take it down, showed a violent scene that was reported by multiple online users.

    France’s government has targeted Twitter in the wake of mass online hysteria after footage of two allegedly black teenage boys apparently raping a young girl emerged and was widely shared on Twitter and Snapchat.

    Thanks to user reports, the two 16-year-old boys featured in the video were promptly identified and arrested in Essonne in the suburbs of Paris, with Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa telling Le Parisien that she had demanded that Twitter remove the video.

    However, she ascertained that the social network was initially “not up to par”, adding that culprits are well aware of it and that’s why “they use it”.

    The now deleted minute-long video showed the girl being insulted with strong words and blatantly threatened before she was attacked and reportedly raped in a stairwell.

    France's National Police said on Friday evening that many Twitter users had alerted them to it, with officers asking netizens not to distribute it further. “Thank you for your mobilisation. Thank you for not passing on this video”, the Essonne police pointed out.

    An investigation into the incident is currently in full swing.

    French legislators are meanwhile considering placing a permanent ban on accounts that are “dedicated to posting this type of content”. According to existing rules, Twitter users that share such content are “required to remove” it, but are not necessarily banned from the social network.

    Related:

    Alleged Gang-Rape Victim Set Ablaze in India's Uttar Pradesh State
    Accused Threatens Rape Survivor with Repercussions Worse than in Unnao Gang-Rape, if She Testifies
    Delhi Gang Rape and Murder: No Mercy from Supreme Court for Four Convicts, Death by Hanging Stands
    Tags:
    France, sex, video, gang rape
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse