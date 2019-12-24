Corbyn’s Christmas Message: “Injustice and Inequality” in Plain View During Holiday Season

In what will likely be his final Christmas message as Labour leader, Corbyn says Jesus’s message of “love, hope and peace” is more important now than ever.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the Christmas spirit to last for “months and years ahead” in his latest holiday message. The democratic socialist said that the “scale of injustice and inequality” are especially pronounced at this time of year and asked people to “reach out” to neighbours in the spirit of “generosity and solidarity”. In his fifth such message, since being elected Labour’s leader in September 2015, Corbyn said:

“While we celebrate being together, we are reminded of the many who will be alone and sadly lonely at Christmas.”

"Christmas time is the worst time for people on the streets." pic.twitter.com/OMEpk6ASSD — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 23, 2019

​The 70 year-old MP for Islington North lamented the recent election loss, in which the Tory party gained a majority of seats in parliament. He said despite the failure to achieve the “change so many so desperately need” it is still possible for people to work together to build a society “for the many and not the few”.

Labour’s leader said that Jesus’s message of “love, hope and peace” is “more important now than ever”, at a time when “we know that many children are hungry”. He paid tribute to the many people “supporting those who are less fortunate” including those who work in food banks, homeless shelters, the NHS and all other public service providers “who keep us safe over Christmas”.

“Together we have the power to bring about change in our communities and make a real difference to the lives of others,” he said.

Corbyn also put out a separate message for Jewish observers of Hanukkah, as he has done in previous years:

I would like to wish happy #Hanukkah to Jewish people celebrating in Britain and across the world.#Chanukah pic.twitter.com/UfwHrEMNYK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 22, 2019

​The former geography teacher, who has been an MP since 1983, ended his message by who ended by wishing everyone “a very happy Christmas and a good New Year”.