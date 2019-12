Prince Philip Leaves Hospital to Spend Christmas With UK Royal Family

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was hospitalised on Friday after battling a “flu-like” illness for weeks.

98-year-old Prince Philip was released this morning after spending several days in King Edward VII's Hospital in central London, where he was treated for a "flu-like" illness.

He left the hospital at 8.49 am local time this morning and got into a car to take him back to Sandringham , where he is to spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised in the medical institution after being taken there from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk last Friday over growing concerns for his health.