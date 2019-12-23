Police, Train Workers Clash in Paris Amid Anti-Pension Reform Protests - Reports (Photo)

Protesters gathered on Monday morning near Gare de Lyon metro station, where the flow of passengers is especially high ahead of the holiday season, and where a lot of services were cancelled due to the strikes, according to the outlet.
Some of the protesters addressed the crowd, slamming the proposed reform and calling for a continuation of rallies during the holidays. Others set off fireworks, with the smoke spreading to the hall of the metro station, according to the media.
Manif spontanée sur les rails de #Garedelyon #Retraites @SUDRailPSEoffic @cgtcheminots @unsa@cfdtcheminots pic.twitter.com/3mcloaX6CG— Kitanoo (@Kitanoo) 23 декабря 2019 г.
A peaceful rally against Macron's pension plan was meanwhile staged outside the main office of the capital’s public transport operator RATP in the upscale Bercy district, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.
Although Macron hoped to "get a break" from strikes during the Christmas holidays, a number of trade unions said that the strikes could continue if the government did not withdraw the reform.
