Treasures of the Last King: Enourmous Trove Worth Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Found in Europe

The mysterious treasure, worth up to 470,000 euros ($520,000), was turned over to the Archaeological Museum in Krakow, which will attempt to trace the origins of the trove.

Polish builders have found an ancient treasure in the basement of an old house in the city of Krakow, the Daily Mail reported. According to the newspaper, workers were renovating the building known as the House of the Abbott on Stradomska Street, which 200 years ago belonged to a religious order, when they discovered the valuable stash buried in rotten linen bags.

​About 10,000 of the copper coins they found were minted in the time of the 18th-century king Stanislaw Poniatowski II – the country's last Polish-Lithuanian monarch prior to the partitioning of Poland. According to preliminary reports, each of the coins could cost up to 47 euros ($52).