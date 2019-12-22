Croatian Opposition Candidate Milanovic Leads in Presidential Vote – Exit Poll

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Zoran Milanovic, the leader of the Socialist Democratic Party in Croatia, is ahead of his challenges in the presidential vote, an exit poll out Sunday has revealed.

The 53-year-old former prime minister is poised to win 29.58 per cent of the vote, according to a poll by the national television.

Milanovic is trailed by sitting President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.38 per cent and independent candidate Miroslav Skoro with 24.1 per cent.

The remaining eight candidates won a combined 6 per cent of the vote. If no candidate secures over 50 per cent of the vote the election will go into a second round.