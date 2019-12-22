Death Toll Rises to 8 as Severe Storms Batters Portugal, Spain, France - Reports

The storms battered southern Europe in quick succession on Friday and Saturday, causing widespread flooding and damage. Previous reported indicated that 3 people died as a result of the storm that brought high winds and torrential rain to the region.
The Guardian newspaper reported that six of the deaths had been in Spain, while two others were in Portugal.
Moita risa ver mover os contenedores, ata que ves que van moi rápido e en dirección ao teu coche #cicloxénese #ciclogenesis #Fabien #Laracha pic.twitter.com/f9ZfUz1lNI— ✨ Lariña ✨ (@lara_vinhan) December 21, 2019
According to the newspaper, the weakened Storm Elsa moved over Britain after flooding rivers, bringing down power lines and disrupting rail and air travel across the region.
#Global : At least four dead as Storm Elsa batters #Spain and Portugal . The #storm caused widespread damage in Ireland earlier this week. Storm #Elsa lashing northern Portugal.Storm Elsa lashing northern #Portugal. @TheGlobalNewss @theeuropeaneur1 @news_latin @periodicoameri4 pic.twitter.com/sg6g9nFP52— theglobalnewstoday.com by Mariana DAngelo (@TheGlobalNewss) December 21, 2019
Meanwhile, it was replaced by the other storm that has already triggered high winds of 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) in northwestern Spain. As a result, 13 flights have been canceled.
