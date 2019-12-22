Death Toll Rises to 8 as Severe Storms Batters Portugal, Spain, France - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from two powerful storms, dubbed Elsa and Fabien, that hit southern Europe earlier this week has grown to eight, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The storms battered southern Europe in quick succession on Friday and Saturday, causing widespread flooding and damage. Previous reported indicated that 3 people died as a result of the storm that brought high winds and torrential rain to the region.

The Guardian newspaper reported that six of the deaths had been in Spain, while two others were in Portugal.

Moita risa ver mover os contenedores, ata que ves que van moi rápido e en dirección ao teu coche #cicloxénese #ciclogenesis #Fabien #Laracha pic.twitter.com/f9ZfUz1lNI — ✨ Lariña ✨ (@lara_vinhan) December 21, 2019

​According to the newspaper, the weakened Storm Elsa moved over Britain after flooding rivers, bringing down power lines and disrupting rail and air travel across the region.

​Meanwhile, it was replaced by the other storm that has already triggered high winds of 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) in northwestern Spain. As a result, 13 flights have been canceled.