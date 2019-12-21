Police Evacuate Christmas Market in Berlin Amid Reports of Suspicious Item

Berlin Police said that they have evacuated a Christmas market in the centre of the city and are currently searching for suspicious bags or objects. Berlin's Weinachtsmarkt (Christmas market) at Breitsheidplatz was attacked by a terrorist on 19 December 2016. The Daesh sympathizer rammed his truck into crammed area, killing 12 and injuring dozens of people.
Aktuell sind unsere Kolleg. am Weihnachtsmarkt #Breitscheidplatz im Einsatz und räumen diesen, um Hinweisen auf einen möglicherweise verdächtigen Gegenstand nachzugehen.— Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) 21 December 2019
Berlin police said that all participants of the festive event have left the area without incidents, allowing special units to conduct a thorough search of the area.
Alle Besucher haben den Weihnachtsmarkt ruhig und besonnen verlassen. #Danke— Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) 21 December 2019
Unsere Kolleg. beginnen nun mit der Absuche auf dem #Breitscheidplatz und in der #Gedächtniskirche.
Christmas markets and urban New Year festivities - attracting thousands of visitors - is a well-known European tradition, which had been exploited by various terrorists and radicalized individuals. Authorities of the cities and towns, which host such annual 4-week events, usually tighten security measures.
Germany has reportedly been on a high alert amid a series of terrorist attacks across Europe. Following the notorious 2016 Christmas attack in Berlin, the German Interior Ministry said in a statement that some 700 potentially dangerous Islamists have been residing in Germany who were allegedly capable of carrying out a terrorist attack.
*Daesh (IS. ISIS. ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
