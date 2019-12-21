Police Evacuate Christmas Market in Berlin Amid Reports of Suspicious Item

According to Berlin police, an event in the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, located on the Kurfürstendamm in the centre of the Breitscheidplatz, was ended prematurely.

Berlin Police said that they have evacuated a Christmas market in the centre of the city and are currently searching for suspicious bags or objects. Berlin's Weinachtsmarkt (Christmas market) at Breitsheidplatz was attacked by a terrorist on 19 December 2016. The Daesh sympathizer rammed his truck into crammed area, killing 12 and injuring dozens of people.

Aktuell sind unsere Kolleg. am Weihnachtsmarkt #Breitscheidplatz im Einsatz und räumen diesen, um Hinweisen auf einen möglicherweise verdächtigen Gegenstand nachzugehen.

Berlin police said that all participants of the festive event have left the area without incidents, allowing special units to conduct a thorough search of the area.

Alle Besucher haben den Weihnachtsmarkt ruhig und besonnen verlassen. #Danke

​Christmas markets and urban New Year festivities - attracting thousands of visitors - is a well-known European tradition, which had been exploited by various terrorists and radicalized individuals. Authorities of the cities and towns, which host such annual 4-week events, usually tighten security measures.

Germany has reportedly been on a high alert amid a series of terrorist attacks across Europe. Following the notorious 2016 Christmas attack in Berlin, the German Interior Ministry said in a statement that some 700 potentially dangerous Islamists have been residing in Germany who were allegedly capable of carrying out a terrorist attack.

*Daesh (IS. ISIS. ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

