Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill Passes Second Reading in Parliament

Johnson's Conservative Party made 'getting Brexit done' a key pledge in last week's elections, which led the Tories to a sweeping victory over their Labour opponents.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won support for his Brexit plan in a vote Friday afternoon, bringing the UK one step closer to fulfilling his pledge of a January 31 exit from the European Union.

According to Reuters, 358 lawmakers in the country's 650 member parliament voted in favour of the legislation, formally known as the 'Withdrawal Agreement Bill', with 234 opposed. The bill now moves on to the committee stage, where further amendments may be made.

Ratification of the agreement will continue after Christmas, after which it will be voted on by the House of Lords, and move on to receive Royal Assent from Buckingham Palace.

Johnson tabled the bill to parliament earlier Friday, urging lawmakers to pass the agreement. The Labour Party, which suffered its worst election defeat since 1935 in last week's elections, voiced dissatisfaction with the prime minister's withdrawal agreement. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn complained that a number of provisions regarding workers' rights had been withdrawn from the bill after the Tories' electoral victory. According to Corbyn, there could have been "a better and fairer way" to leave the EU.

Johnson called on lawmakers to unite Friday, saying "This is a time when we move on and discard the old labels of 'leave' and 'remain'. Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation."

According to the prime minister, with the Brexit vote done, "The sorry story of the last 3 1/2 years will be at an end and we will be able to move forward together."

