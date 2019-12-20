Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Is in Hospital

According to Buckingham Palace, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor," the palace said in a statement.

The duke is expected to stay in hospital for a few days, the statement added.

Prince Philip retired from public life in 2017. Since then, he has visited events and church services together with the Queen and other members of the royal family.