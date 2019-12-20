Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has returned to her traditional Friday protests near the parliament building in Stockholm, she announced on her Twitter feed on Friday 20 December.

“School strike week 70. Stockholm!,” wrote Thunberg.

In the photo, Thunberg is dressed in a traditional yellow raincoat, while standing with other protestors.

The climate action, launched in August 2018, has catapulted the 16-year-old into the limelight — she was recently named Person of the Year by Time magazine and awarded this year's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the so-called alternative Nobel Prize for human rights.​

On 13 December, Thunberg announced that she wanted to take a break from her activities, and that she would spend Christmas at home and then go on vacation.

Earlier, Thunberg criticised world leaders at a conference in Madrid, saying they were holding talks that were not followed by real actions to combat climate change.