Register
10:39 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant sits on rocks by the sea

    Norwegian Report: Integration Efforts Cost Billions, Only Work Half the Time

    Luca Zennaro
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/102546/33/1025463399.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912201077662712-norwegian-report-integration-efforts-cost-billions-only-work-half-the-time/

    After its costly ten-year “introduction scheme”, only half of the targeted migrants have successfully entered the Norwegian labour market; this shortfall has been attributed to the low pay on offer in a country which otherwise boasts among Europe's highest average incomes and a mismatch between their qualifications and the market's expectations.

    Between 2005 to 2016, the Norwegian state spent NOK 65.8 billion ($7.3 billion) on getting 37,000 migrants to work through the mandatory introduction scheme. In 2017, however, only 55 percent of them were employed, the newspaper Aftenposten reported.

    According to a new report from Statistics Norway, the proportion of those who enrolled in work or studies increased in the first years before the growth levelled off and declined.

    The purpose of the so-called introduction scheme is to “strengthen the ability of groups of newly arrived immigrants to quickly get into work or education”, which have been described as “crucial to community participation and financial independence”.

    More than eight years after completing the introductory program, only 53 percent were employed (here meaning working at least one hour a week). Only 33 percent of the migrants worked 35+ hours, compared to 70 percent of the general population.

    25 percent were long-term sick leave or on social assistance due to reduced ability to work, the report said.

    Migrants from Somalia, Palestine, Iraq, Iran and Syria were at the bottom of the statistics, while their peers from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Myanmar were doing far better.

    The problem, however, is that most of the migrants get low-paid jobs, becoming drivers, cleaners, salespeople or clerks. Many are over-qualified for their jobs, and neither they themselves nor Norway draws any benefit from the education they have from their home country.

    “As many as 70 percent of men and 60 percent of women with a university or college education can be said to be over-qualified in their jobs, that is, they hold occupations which don't require a higher education,” the report said.

    Researcher Kristian Tronstad at the Oslo Metropolitan University pointed out that migrants' education and qualifications often don't match with the demands and expectations of the Norwegian labour market.

    “Many refugees gain a foothold in the labour market, but too few get a solid foothold. For Norwegians who are at work, the income level is significantly higher compared to those who are not at work and who receive social security. For refugees, the income disparities are not that great between these groups. This can help explain why integration into the labour market is slowing down,” he told Aftenposten.

    A similar picture has emerged in neighbouring Sweden, where unemployment among those born abroad varies from 15.4 percent among educated newcomers to a whopping 33.7 percent among those with only a grade school education, according to Statistics Sweden. Furthermore, the process of entering the labour market is drawn out; it went from lasting two-three years in the 1980s to six-nine years in the 1990s and even more today.

    A recent survey by Statistics Sweden indicated that only one in ten of the 163,000 immigrants Sweden received at the height of the migrant crisis is employed today, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    Related:

    A First? Quran Burning in Norway Ends in Brawl – Photo, Video
    Will Northern Norway Be Converted Into 'Tax Haven' to Stop Population Flight?
    Tags:
    unemployment, employment, labour market, immigration, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse