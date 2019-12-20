Gremlins Too? British Airways Passenger Claims to Have Seen Drone Flying at 30,000 ft - Reports

According to the passenger, she saw a UAV around 30 minutes before landing at Heathrow Airport.
“I’m absolutely certain of what I saw. It was worrying,” Sarah said, as quoted by the local media.
UK laws limit drone flights to a maximum altitude of 400 ft height and it is illegal to fly unmanned aerial vehicles near airports.
On 26 August, a GL6000 jet was cruising at 200 mph, 1,200 feet above Luton Airport on its way from Nice when it almost collided with an unmanned aerial vehicle.
Earlier, a drone flying at 4,000 ft came within 10 ft of a private jet near Luton.
