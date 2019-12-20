Gremlins Too? British Airways Passenger Claims to Have Seen Drone Flying at 30,000 ft - Reports

Sarah Baker from Cambridge, en route from Tokyo told police that she had spotted a drone flying at 30,000 ft in UK airspace, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the passenger, she saw a UAV around 30 minutes before landing at Heathrow Airport.

“I’m absolutely certain of what I saw. It was worrying,” Sarah said, as quoted by the local media.

UK laws limit drone flights to a maximum altitude of 400 ft height and it is illegal to fly unmanned aerial vehicles near airports.

On 26 August, a GL6000 jet was cruising at 200 mph, 1,200 feet above Luton Airport on its way from Nice when it almost collided with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Earlier, a drone flying at 4,000 ft came within 10 ft of a private jet near Luton.