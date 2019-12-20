UK Government to Pass Brexit Bill Through All Stages in Lower House by 9 January - Report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal bill was initially rejected at first reading by the previous minority Conservative government. In October, the Commons voted in favor of giving the legislation a second reading, but rejected the PM's wish to accelerate the timeline, prompting Johnson to prorogue Parliament.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said late on Thursday that the British government plans to pass the legislation on the Brexit deal through all stages in the House of Commons by 9 January, Reuters reported.

Most reportedly expect that Johnson will have no difficulties in getting his Brexit withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons after last week’s general election result. The Conservatives won a historic majority, gaining 365 out of the 650 total seats in Parliament.

The House of Commons is, however, expected to debate the Brexit bill on Friday and then reportedly spend three additional days on it. That would reportedly give it around three weeks to pass through the upper house - the House of Lords - where the government does not control scheduling.

On Tuesday, when the new UK Parliament started its work, Johnson said he would amend the withdrawal agreement bill to prevent any extensions to the 11-month transitional period that will begin after the country leaves the EU on 31 January.

On 17 October, London and Brussels reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous divorce agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on 12 December, which was decisively won by the Johnson-led Conservative party that now has the mandate to withdraw the country from the EU.