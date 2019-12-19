Johnson and Corbyn Debate on Parliament's Agenda Following Queen's Speech - Video

Earlier on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech at the official state opening of parliament. Produced by the new UK government, the speech outlined the key policies the new administration will focus on in the coming years.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are taking part in the first day of debates on the parliament's plan which was outlined by Queen Elizabeth II during her speech in the House of Lords.

The document read out by the Queen focused on the laws the country's government was going to approve in the upcoming parliamentary year.

The UK held a general election on 12 December, bringing the Conservative Party a landslide victory, and 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

