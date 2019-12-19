Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Emergency Service

BARCELONA (Sputnik) - Twenty-six people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out on Thursday close to the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, a famous Roman Catholic Church in central Barcelona, the city’s medical emergency service said in Twitter.

According to paramedics, 14 people were hospitalised — nine people suffered minor injuries, four people suffered moderate injuries and one person was in critical condition. Twelve others were treated on the site.

The city’s emergency services have been keeping the public updated on the incident via its Twitter account.

🔴ACTUALITZACIÓ



El #SEM ha atès 26 persones a l’#IncendiEnamorats

▪6 afectats greus traslladats a Sant Pau

▪4 afectats menys greus traslladats al Moisès Broggi

▪4 afectats lleus traslladats al CUAP 2 de Maig

▪12 altes in situ — SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) December 19, 2019

​The fire reportedly broke out in a residential building close to the Basilica and then spread to neighbouring streets. Twelve firefighting units are currently working on the ground, and many streets in the downtown area are blocked.