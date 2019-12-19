Nicola Sturgeon Will Consider ‘All Options’ If UK Rejects Demand for New Scottish Independence Vote

Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that “all options” are on the table for Scotland to hold an IndyRef2.
“The question is often posed to me: ’what will you do if Boris Johnson says no?’ As I’ve said before, I will consider all reasonable options to secure Scotland's right to self-determination,” she said.
Sturgeon, who leads the centre-left Scottish National Party, also unveiled a paper, entitled Scotland’s Right to Choose, that lays out the case for the nation’s right to determine its future.
She stressted that a new referendum on leaving the UK should be held legally, and announced she would ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a transfer of powers from Parliament in a bid to hold a new vote.
The SNP won 48 out of 59 Scottish seats — 13 more than in 2017 — in the 12 December general election.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
