Register
09:44 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Social Democrats Accuse Merkel’s Party Members of Failing to Curtail Right-Wing Tendencies

    © AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106214/69/1062146993.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912191077624449-angela-merkel-cdu-right-wing-circles/

    Last week, Robert Moritz, a member of the German CDU party’s executive committee in Anhalt-Bitterfeld district, confirmed that he was a member of Uniter, a private support network with links to right-wing survivalist, or “prepper” circles.

    Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) General Secretary Lars Klingbeil has blamed Chancellor Angela Merkel's possible successor at the head of the CDU Kramp-Karrenbauer for doing nothing to stop right-wing tendencies in her party.

    “What we are seeing in the CDU’s Saxony-Anhalt branch is a bursting of the dam against the far right,” Lars Klingbeil told the newspaper Tagesspiegel.

    He was echoed by Social Democrat politician Ralf Stegner, who argued that developments in Saxony-Anhalt showed “the firewall against the far right is crumbling”.

    Former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, for his part, insisted that “democratic parties, and especially the party of which I am a member, must not have anything to do with neo-Nazis”.

    Speaking to The Guardian, Armin Schuster, a CDU chairman of the German parliament’s committee on internal affairs, denied claims that the country’s security services had a “large-scale problem” pertaining to the right-wing circles. At the same time, he expressed concern over recent revelations.  

    “What we are seeing is a number of isolated suspicious cases, and every single one of them is one too many for me,” he pointed out.

    CDU Member Confirms Membership in “Prepper” Group

    The remarks come after Robert Moritz, CDU’s executive committee member in the district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, confirmed last week that he was a member of Uniter, a shadowy support network for active and former soldiers and security personnel. Shortly after, he said that he had suspended his Uniter membership.

    The group, whose founder Andre Schmitt is on trial for offences against Germany’s weapons and explosives act, is known to have links to right-wing so-called “prepper” or survivalist circles.

    In Telegram chat networks, the “preppers” reportedly discussed plans to create parallel infrastructures in preparation for the potential collapse of the prevailing social order.

    As far as Moritz is concerned, media reports said that in 2011, he worked as a steward at a neo-Nazi march in the city of Halle, where he allegedly brandished a swastika-like “black sun” tattoo on his right elbow; the symbol is a favourite among neo-Nazis and occultists.

    The CDU’s branch in Saxony-Anhalt declined to expel Moritz, whose activity prompted SPD politician Burkhard Lischka to say in an interview with Der Spiegel that the CDU has to decide whether it wanted to continue a “coalition of reason” with the SPD or turn to the right-wing.

    The Greens, in turn, said in statement late last week, “how much space for swastikas is there in the CDU?”

    Apart from Moritz, several more CDU politicians were reportedly Uniter members, including conservative hardliner Kai Mehliss, who also sits on the district branch in Anhalt-Bitterfeld.

    In October, two people were killed and as many more injured in an attack on a synagogue in Halle. German media reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen.

    Related:

    Merkel's Shaking Episodes Raise Concerns in CDU Ranks About Whether She Can Finish Tenure - Reports
    Merkel’s CDU Leader Kramp-Karrenbauer to Become German Defence Minister – Report
    Talk of Merkel's Departure Soars as CDU Chief Calls Snap Party Summit – Reports
    Tags:
    politicians, party, right-wing, CDU, SPD, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse