Catalan Independence Supporters Stage Protest Ahead of Real Madrid-Barcelona Match - Video

The Tsunami Democratic group led the calls for a new round of protests with thousands signing up to join the public action.

Protesters are gathering outside the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, just ahead of a Real Madrid-Barca face-off, to renew their calls for Catalonia's sovereignty from Spain.

Violent protests have rocked the territory since 14 October, sparked by the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling to hand nine Catalan independence leaders lengthy prison terms. Hundreds of people have been arrested and injured in the unrest, including police officers.

Catalonia, an autonomous community on the northeastern corner of the country, has been vying for independence since 2017 when its parliament passed a declaration of sovereignty. The document did not receive recognition from the international community.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE