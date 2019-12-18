Labour Party Showed Absence of Leadership Over Brexit - Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair

The UK Labour Party suffered a crushing defeat in a general election last week, losing 60 seats in the House of Commons. The party's poor performance has prompted its leader Jeremy Corbyn to announce his intention to step down once a new candidate is elected.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair launched a tirade against the Labour Party on Wednesday, saying that it showed an absence of leadership over Brexit.

"We pursued a path of almost comic indecision, alienated both sides of the debate leaving our voters without guidance or leadership”, Blair said. "The absence of leadership on what was obviously the biggest question facing the country then reinforced all the other doubts about Jeremy Corbyn”.

According to Blair, the party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was a "glorified protest group" that disgraced the country, while its leader himself personified a brand of "quasi-revolutionary socialism".

Blair, who once served as the Labour Party leader, said that its members must recapture the party from "the far left".

Addressing the Tories' triumph in the vote, the former prime minister supposed that the majority of people would not bet against a decade of Conservative government right now.

On 12 December, Conservatives won 365 seats, increasing its faction by 48 MPs. Labour lost 60 seats and ended up with 202 seats in the House.

Tony Blair served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007 and headed the Labour Party from 1994 until the end of his tenure in Downing Street.