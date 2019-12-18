Top UK Official Urges US Diplomat’s Wife to Face Justice After Killing Teen

The wife of a US diplomat fled back to the US claiming diplomatic immunity after UK authorities initiated an investigation into a car crash that killed teenager Harry Dunn in August.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged Anne Sacoolas, the suspect in the investigation of a car crash which killed a teenager, to come back to the UK voluntarily and face justice, The Sun reported Tuesday.

“I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing. If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and cooperate with the criminal justice process,” Raab said, after meeting with the family of the victim.

Anne Sacoolas - the wife of a US diplomat in the UK - was involved in a head-on crash with Dunn on 27 August 2019, which resulted in the teen’s death. Following the incident, Anne claimed diplomatic immunity and fled to the US before UK authorities could detain her.

Following a meeting between Raab and the Dunn family, lawyer Radd Seigler said the Foreign Secretary will make every effort to see justice done but notes it is too early to predict an outcome.

“[Raab] shared with us that he needs to be very careful with his words and what he says, he doesn’t want to get hopes up,” the lawyer said. “But he assured us that he’s doing absolutely everything he can to give this family the justice that they need and deserve.”

Earlier in October, Seiger alleged that Sacoolas’s husband was in fact a US spy, The Sun reported at the time.

"He was working at Croughton, which is a communications base, so he was working with intelligence which is, I guess, why it has been handled in the way that it has," Seiger said, according to the report.