Register
05:09 GMT +318 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Keir Starmer, Britain's main opposition Labour Party Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, in central London, Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019

    Brexit Shadow Secretary Starmer 'Seriously Considering' Running for Labour Leadership

    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107672/02/1076720245.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912181077602404-brexit-shadow-secretary-starmer-mulls-running-for-labour-leadership/

    UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he would not lead his party into another election. Corbyn has been reportedly criticized for his contradictory attitude to Brexit, as well as failing to suitably deal with allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

    Corbyn will, however, remain in his post until the Labour Party elects a new leader. Angela Rayner, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Keir Starmer are reportedly potential candidates to become the new Labour leader.

    In an interview with The Guardian, shadow Brexit secretary Starmer said he was “seriously considering” running to succeed Corbyn.

    "There’s no hiding from it. It is a devastating result, but it’s important not to oversteer. The case for a bold and radical Labour government is as strong now as it was last Thursday. We need to anchor ourselves in that [...] I want trust to be restored in the Labour party as a progressive force for good: and that means we have to win. But there’s no victory without values”, Starmer said, cited by The Guardian.

    Starmer also suggested that he could have done a better job than Corbyn in addressing one of the primary campaign issues: Brexit. “I don’t think we tackled the ‘get Brexit done’ slogan strongly enough [...] We should have taken it down. Frankly, I’d have liked to opportunity to have done it”, Starmer said, cited by the media outlet.

    The shadow Brexit secretary also slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a leader without "moral compass".

    “My fear is that they have a majority now to do pretty much as they like. They have a leader who I don’t think has any moral compass, I don’t think there’s anywhere he won’t go to stay in power. I think they have a leader who has made all sorts of promises he’s never going to be able to keep, and he will distract from his own failures by attacking those that are already the most vulnerable in our society", Starmer said, cited by The Guardian.

    Starmer's earlier attitude toward Brexit came under criticism. Nevertheless, the prominent Labour member told The Guardian that the debate "changes" and the discussion should be turned to detailing a better divorce deal for the United Kingdom.

    “The Brexit debate changes. We will leave in January and the argument will have to be about the type of deal that we have with Europe: and we will argue, as we argued before, for a deal that protects our economy, protects our jobs, and working standards, the environment and consumers. That is really important”, Starmer stressed, cited by the UK-based newspaper.

    Starmer also criticized the recent Labour election campaign, blaming “factionalism” for a failure to tackle a long-lasting "antisemitism" issue. “We didn’t deal with antisemitism and that became a question of values and a question of competence [...] Instead of being seen as a moral issue, where you were judging what people had said, the question became ‘what side are you on?’ It got tangled up. Frankly there’s been too much factionalism”, the UK lawmaker said, cited by The Guardian.

    Starmer outlined his vision of why he could run for Labour leader.

    "... If I am in this race, it will be because of the ideas I want to put forward, and my determination that the Labour party can be a force for good and can bring about radical change. To get from where we are to where we need to be in four and a half years is a mountain to climb", Starmer said, cited by The Guardian.

    Last week, the Conservative Party scored a historic victory in the general election, claiming their largest majority since the days of Margaret Thatcher in the House of Commons. A number of constituencies in northern England and the Midlands voted for the Conservative Party for the first time in decades, as the Tories smashed what many have previously called Labour’s "red wall".

    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    How Soon Will Brexit Translate Into Reality?
    Labour was defeated in a number of so-called heartland seats, such as Dudley North, Bassetlaw and Great Grimsby, that all recorded major swings from Labour to the Tories. Johnson was able to galvanize many areas of England behind a message of getting Brexit done, which handed the Labour Party its worst election day result since 1935.

    During his acceptance speech after learning of the final polling results, Corbyn made strong statements against both the media coverage surrounding the election, as well as warning voters that there are still major issues to sort out in the United Kingdom once Brexit has been completed. Corbyn also appeared to insinuate that Labour lost the election due to the party’s Brexit policy, which changed multiple times since the 2016 referendum.

    Corbyn announced that he would stand down as head of the Labour Party, once a new candidate is selected. Corbyn was elected as Labour leader in 2015, and has suffered two general election defeats.

    After months of frustration as a prime minister of a minority government, Johnson will now have the backing of 365 Conservative members of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. The majority will allow the prime minister to proceed with a plan to withdraw the UK from the European Union by 31 January.

    Related:

    ‘People Outside of London Are Pro-Brexit… Labour Party Needs to Take Note of This’ – Commentator
    ‘The Only Real Brexit is a WTO Rules Brexit’ – UKIP Member on Boris Johnson’s Divorce Bill
    Boris Johnson to Use Parliamentary Majority to Cement Brexit Transition Period into Law – Report
    How Soon Will Brexit Translate Into Reality?
    Sterling and Shares Slide Amid Reports of Possible Hard Brexit
    Tags:
    election, leadership, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, brexit, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse