Chris Williamson Announces He Won Court Costs Against Labour Party

The former MP for Derby North said he will donate all costs awarded to assist party members “who have been maliciously smeared and harassed” by false allegations of bigotry and disreputable conduct.

Ex-Labour MP Chris Williamson released a video via Twitter on 17 December 2019 announcing that he won a substantial percentage of his legal fees following a “successful” lawsuit against the Labour Party.

“Despite the misleading claims by Labour Party bureaucrats that I lost by legal action in the High Court regarding my re-suspension from the party, it's now beyond dispute. We won. I can reveal today that the Labour Party has been ordered to pay 100% of my costs up to the 5th of September for losing the case and a further 30% of my costs after the 6th of September.”

Williamson, a former MP for Derby North, was suspended in February 2019 by the Labour Party, amid accusations of antisemitism. A Labour Party panel re-instated Williamson later in June, but he was re-suspended, almost immediately, following pressure from segments of the press and members of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) and without explanation.

Williamson then sued the party arguing that the second suspension was unlawful.

Commenting on the ruling, Williamson said the court decision confirmed “that the party acted on lawfully in re-suspending me in June [2019]. Media outlets, either wilfully or ignorantly, falsely claimed that I lost the court case. They should now correct the record.

He expressed his regret for suing the Party arguing that “it's clear that justice was impossible within the party’s unlawful disciplinary system”.

— Chris Williamson #GTTO (@DerbyChrisW) December 17, 2019

Labour "demoralised" its membership by throwing "anti-racist socialists" to the "wolves"

Speaking to Sputnik on hwy Labour suffered defeat in the snap election, Williamson said that party’s failure to challenge smears of antisemitism cost the party:

“Not confronting the smears and allowing anti-racist socialists to be thrown to the wolves also contributed to the defeat. It demoralised the membership and facilitated the false narrative being perpetuated by Labour's enemies that Labour was an institutionally antisemitic, racist party.”

He ended by saying that “The truth is the whole moral panic that was created was based on a hoax”.

Williamson was first suspended after comments that he felt the Labour Party, which in his opinion had done more than any other party to combat racism, had backed down too much in the face of accusations of antisemtism.

However, the actual basis cited by the party for his suspension was that Williamson was “guilty of a pattern of behaviour [that brought] the party into disrepute”. An accusation he called “Orwellian”.

In July a cross-section of notable individuals, including Israeli historian Avi Shlaim and journalist John Pilger, wrote a letter of support for Williamson in which they quoted US intellectual Noam Chomsky who said there was nothing “even remotely antisemitic” about what Williamson had said.