Register
15:25 GMT +317 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words Get Brexit Done inside the digger bucket, through a fake wall emblazoned with the word GRIDLOCK, during a general election campaign event at JCB construction company in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, on December 10, 2019.

    Tories Vow to Deliver Boost to Public Sector but 'Blasé' on Austerity, Budget Cuts, Economist Says

    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/53/1077545313.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912171077598057-tories-vow-to-deliver-boost-to-public-sector-but-blas-on-austerity-budget-cuts-economist-says/

    The chief top economist from one of the UK's biggest think tanks said that the UK government had become “rather blasé” about the impact of austerity and spending cuts, it was revealed on Tuesday.

    Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson slammed Conservatives for failing to notice the "really quite substantial" effects of nearly ten years of austerity in Britain.

    Speaking to The House magazine, a publication on Parliamentary affairs, Johnson said: "You can't just keep on assuming that if you keep cutting stuff, everything will continue to be fine. 

    Such decisions had "consequences" which Conservatives have not "been very good at, not only predicting, but even seeing as they're happening", the IFS director said.

    Mr Johnson added: “They did impose really big cuts and there was quite a lot of fat to be cut. I think it got rather blasé and the consequences are going to be really quite substantial. For them, they need to be much more alert to the potential negative consequences of the levels of funding in public services that they’re proposing.

    Tory Manifesto Pledges

    Despite the accusations, Conservatives promised in their party manifesto to spend a further £1.5bn to boost public services in 2020, up to £2.8bn in 2021 and £2.9bn over the final two years, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson adding a "triple tax lock" ruling out tax increases to national insurance, income taxes and VAT.

    No 10 also included in his pledges an additional £250m to fund the NHS X, an artificial intelligence lab aimed at "freeing up staff care for patients" via preventative screening for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and others.

    Further assurances were given in August to recruit 20,000 new police officers aimed at tackling rising crime across the UK, as well as slapping repeat offenders with tougher sentences.

    But the IFS chief added that it was a "fundamentally damaging narrative" that Brits could demand the public services they needed "without paying for them".

     

    The comments come after PM Johnson's Conservatives stormed Parliament with a majority 365 seats to Labour's 203, or a lead of 80 seats, forcing Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign by March next year. MPs will begin the process of swearing-in on Tuesday, with a Queen's speech set to follow along with debates on setting priorities, which takes roughly five days.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson's New Government Will Pass Anti-BDS Law as Matter of Urgency
    ‘The Only Real Brexit is a WTO Rules Brexit’ – UKIP Member on Boris Johnson’s Divorce Bill
    Boris Johnson to Use Parliamentary Majority to Cement Brexit Transition Period into Law – Report
    Reporters Wait for UK PM Johnson as He Plans Cabinet Reshuffle - Video
    Tags:
    public sector, austerity measures, austerity, party manifesto, Tories, UK Conservative Party, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse