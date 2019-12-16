Register
23:22 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Videos: HMS Queen Elizabeth Launches First F-35 Stealth Aircraft

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107759/20/1077592082.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912161077592144-videos-hms-queen-elizabeth-launches-first-f-35-stealth-aircraft/

    In a video released by the British Ministry of Defense Monday, the Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth launched an F-35B Lightning II stealth aircraft off its bow ramp for the very first time.

    The Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the 65,000-ton HMS Queen Elizabeth, has launched its first British F-35B stealth aircraft while at its home port of Portsmouth, in southwestern England.

    ​The $106 million jet blasted off the bow ramp for the first time Monday afternoon, wowing spectators and inaugurating a new era in British naval aviation. The Queen Elizabeth picked up the new warplanes in the United States and transported them across the Atlantic in her hangars due to a technical problem that prevented them from flying there, according to a news bulletin by Portsmouth Naval Base.

    The UK intends to buy 138 of the stealthy, fifth-generation F-35Bs, which possess the vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of their predecessors on RN warships, the Harrier “jump jets,” of which they can carry six times the weaponry and fly nearly twice the speed. In the video, the plane’s thrust nozzle is pointed downward and its stabilizing fan engaged, enabling it to leap from the ship’s takeoff ramp and into the skies.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    An F-35B prepares for takeoff on the HMS Queen Elizabeth

    However, London has just a handful of F-35s at present; the first 48 planes won’t be totally delivered until 2025, according to Sky News.

    ​The HMS Queen Elizabeth isn’t due to deploy on its first tour of duty until 2021, but when it does, London has already said it will be headed to the South China Sea with F-35s on board. It will carry a maximum of 24 of the jets.

    However, even as the RN launches its first carrier-borne F-35, the Ministry of Defense is already exploring what could be the plane’s replacement: the home-grown “Tempest” sixth-generation fighter, which will be still more advanced.

    Related:

    After Banning Transfer, Pentagon Makes Plans for Buying F-35s Once Destined for Turkey
    Britannia Rules the Skies? UK May Partially Replace F-35s With Homegrown Tempest Fighter - Report
    South Korean Air Force Video Shows F-35 Destroying Russian-Made Air Defence Systems
    Tags:
    UK, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, The Royal Navy, takeoff, HMS Queen Elizabeth, F-35B
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse