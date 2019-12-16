UK to Publish Report on Alleged Russian Meddling in 2020 - Downing Street

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the release of a report on alleged Russia's interference in UK democratic processes by the new Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC) in 2020, a spokesman for the prime minister's office said.

"In line with his responsibilities under the Justice and Security Act 2013, the Prime Minister carefully considered the report of the former committee. He’s content publication would not prejudice the functions of those bodies that safeguard our national security. Publication will be a matter for the new ISC in due course", the spokesman told reporters, as quoted by Mirror newspaper.

No exact date for the report's release was provided.

The Sunday Times claimed in November that "nine Russian business people" were named in a secret intelligence report about alleged threats to UK democracy. The release of the report in question had earlier been suspended by the government until after the 12 December snap election . Johnson has repeatedly said that he has seen no evidence of Russian meddling in any national democratic events.

The newly elected UK parliament will start work on 17 December, but lawmakers will be unable to form new committees until early next year. They will only have time to appoint the speaker and to listen to the Queen's Speech at the State Opening.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of foreign meddling, saying they are unsubstantiated. According to Andrei Kelin, the new Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Russia is not interfering in the UK political process and is instead looking for common ground for improving bilateral relations.