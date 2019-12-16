Confirmed: Macron to Visit Moscow for 75th Anniversary Victory Day Celebration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on 9 May, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said.

"President [Macron] said that he would attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 9 May", French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said in an interview with Russia's Echo of Moscow broadcaster.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have already confirmed their participation in the event.

In the meantime, US President Trump is considering travelling to Moscow for the Victory Day celebration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on 11 December.

Russia has also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the event.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazy Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on 9 May. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.