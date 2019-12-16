Huawei Strengthens UK-China 5G Partnership With 'Innovation and Experience' Centre Opening in London

The launch of the new facility aims at building bridges between the UK and Huawei on 5G cooperation, marking a further step in progress with European partners despite efforts from US president Donald Trump to block the company's expansion in the US trade war on China.

Huawei Technologies has launched its 5G Innovation and Experience Centre in London to boost collaboration with businesses and innovators to build 5G ecosystems globally, the company announced on Monday.

The centre will facilitate the Chinese tech giant's base for sharing 5G knowledge and skills to facilitate 5G cooperation across the UK via examples of how the rising technology can impact the lives of users across the UK and the world.

— Huawei Carrier (@HuaweiCarrier) December 13, 2019

Visitors at the centre will gain firsthand experience of 5G technologies in interactive gaming and perform music with their favourite bands using virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR), as well as learn more about future ambitions for 5G across sectors, including smart manufacturing and healthcare.

Vice-President of Huawei, Victor Zhang, said that opening of the 5G Innovation and Experience Centre in London would allow Huawei to take "another important step".

Mr Zhang said: "What we have opened today will enable true collaboration amongst UK businesses and technologists and showcase the huge potential of 5G applications for both the private and business sectors.

The news comes as Huawei reported higher than expected third-quarter results after signing over 60 commercial 5G contracts worldwide, including with carriers EE, Vodafone, Three and O2, among others.

The world's largest telecoms equipment manufacturer aims to speed up digital transformation across industry sectors such as public utilities, finance, transportation and electricity, totalling trillions in USD, the company said in a press statement.

Huawei's centre, based at Cocoon Global in London's iconic Shoreditch district, will host a livestream panel discussion on the future of 5G to mark the grand opening. The area is home to numerous tech startups in the UK capital's East End, where some of the world's leading technology firms share their ideas across cultures.

European companies and governments have been partnering with Huawei on building 5G despite accusations from the Trump administration stating the Chinese telecoms firm spies for its government, which both Huawei and officials in Beijing have repeatedly and sharply denied.

Despite the allegations, several massive gains have been struck across numerous European countries, including Czech Republic, France, Spain, Hungary and others, with the UK government considering to allow Huawei to build non-core 5G components. Huawei has also invested $3.1bn in Italy to bring 1,000 jobs over three years, following the launch of the Italian government's China Task Force in September.