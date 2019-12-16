French Pension Reform Commissioner Resigns Amid Protests - Reports

Earlier in the month, huge waves of protests engulfed cities of France amid the government's plans to introduce a pensions reform. The rallies intensified last week after the government stated that it would proceed with the reform despite a huge public backlash.

French Pensions Commissioner Jean-Paul Delevoye resigned this Monday following huge waves of protests against the pension system amendments that have been carried out across France.

Under the new retirement plan, those who have worked a full career will be entitled to a monthly pension of €1,000 minimum per month.

The proposed system won't change the legal retirement age which now stands at 62, but workers will have to work until 64 to get a full pension.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW