Register
11:39 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Political election campaign messages and burst balloons are seen at a house in the same street where Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn lives, in London, Britain, December 14, 2019

    Labour Leadership Race for Dummies: How it Works and Who May Replace Corbyn?

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107758/63/1077586362.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912161077586596-labour-leadership-race-for-dummies-how-it-works-and-who-may-replace-corbyn/

    As Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced his intention to stand down from the post following his party’s crushing defeat in the 12 December general election, a party leadership race is currently unfolding behind the scenes.

    Several people have already been named as possible replacements for Jeremy Corbyn following the Labour leader’s announcement that he will leave the post before the next election. This comes as his party just suffered its worst defeat since 1935. Here is a quick run-down on how the party’s leadership contest works, who will choose the next Labour leader and, most importantly, who is eligible to take over Labour’s top spot.

    When Will the Contest Take Place?

    It is so far unclear when the leadership contest will take place but Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell said that it would likely occur within 8 to 10 weeks, according to The Independent, meaning that the new Labour leader will possibly be decided by March. Jeremy Corbyn said that he would remain at the helm until a replacement is found, because there is currently no deputy party leader since Tom Watson’s departure from the position.

    The exact timetable and the rules for voting will be decided by the National Executive Committee (NEC), Labour’s governing body, which consists of Labour MPs, MEPs (members of the European Parliament), trade union officials, and some other members.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, right and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry answer questions from the media
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, right and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry answer questions from the media

    Who Can Stand?

    Only Labour MPs can stand in the leadership contest. A shortlist of candidates is also expected to be decided by Labour MPs. According to the rules, the contenders initially require backing from 10 percent of the parliamentary Labour Party and the European Parliament Labour Party (EPLP). It is now unclear whether the EPLP will still play a role because it will cease to exist if the UK leaves the European Union on 31 January 2020, so it is likely that the fate of the contenders will only be decided by Labour’s 202 MPs in the British Parliament.

    According to a new requirement, Labour leader hopefuls would also need to secure the support of 5 percent of constituency parties or 5 percent of affiliated groups, at least two of which must be trade unions.

    Official merchandise from the opposition Labour party is seen on sale at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 23, 2018, the official opening day of the annual Labour Party Conference
    © AFP 2019 / PAUL ELLIS
    Official merchandise from the opposition Labour party is seen on sale at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 23, 2018, the official opening day of the annual Labour Party Conference

    Who Can Vote?

    The next leader will then be decided by Labour Party members from the shortlist of candidates. There were more than 500,000 members of the Labour Party eligible to vote at the end of last year, according to The Guardian. Trade union officials and socialist societies will also be able to cast their vote.

    New members will also be able to sign up and cast their vote no less than two weeks prior to the timetable set by the NEC. In 2015, more than 100,000 registered Labour supporters paid just £3 in order to sign up and vote in the contest that saw a competition between Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Kendall Andy Burnham, and Yvette Cooper; however the fee significantly rose the next year. There are currently several options available for newly registered members, including full membership with a more than £50 annual cost and some concession fees for teenagers, students, pensioners, and some other groups.

    How Will Labour Members Vote?

    Voters will be able to choose their preferred candidate by post through an alternative vote system, meaning that the candidates will be ranked by voters in order of preference. The candidates should get more than 50 percent of the vote in order to get elected, but if no one meets that threshold, the candidate with the lowest votes is eliminated and their votes are redistributed to voters’ second preferences. The process will be repeated until the candidate who secures more than half of the votes is chosen.

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn practicing in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election debate in central London, Thursday Nov. 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kirsty O'Connor
    Labour Won Arguments on a Number of Issues, but Didn’t Convert it into Majority, Corbyn Laments

    Potential Candidates for Labour Crown?

    There are currently several candidates that are considered to be frontrunners in the contest for the Labour leadership position, including shadow cabinet members Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Corbyn supporters are said to be in favour of the shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey. While no candidates have openly declared their leadership bid yet, Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy has recently said that she was “seriously” mulling over the idea.

    Tags:
    leadership, Keir Starmer, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse