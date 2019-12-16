Register
10:06 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit supporters in front of Westminster

    EU Warns It Won't ‘Cut Own Throat’ by Letting UK Into Its Market Without It Okaying Trade Terms

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/26/1077482610.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912161077586066-eu-warns-it-wont-cut-own-throat-by-letting-uk-into-eu-market-without-it-okaying-trade-terms/

    With a really tight timetable, a number of post-Brexit concerns have been raised, such as if the UK will align itself to the market rules effective in the European bloc or if the country will end up asking for an extension, which re-elected Boris Johnson has vowed not to.

    The European Union will by no means put its own well-being in jeopardy when attempting to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal next year if Boris Johnson refuses to align the UK’s economy to single market rules:

    “If Johnson will not move on alignment then there will not be a zero-tariff, zero-quota deal and certainly no chance of one being agreed in double quick time", a senior EU diplomatic source told The Sunday Times.

     “We are not going to open up our single market to a big competitor who undercuts European economies on regulations. In the age of Donald Trump and the rise of China it would mean cutting our own throat", he stressed adding a colourful comparison.

    A senior government figure told the edition that the British prime minister was inclined to reject Brussels’ demands that Britain meet European rules on a number of issues like competition, environmental protection, and workplace rights in return for tariff-free access to the single market as the price of a trade deal.

    Shortly after a meeting of EU leaders at  the end of last week, French President Emmanuel Macron pointed out that “in the absence of regulatory convergence we will not be able to conclude an ambitious trade deal” since it would mean the European bloc “accepting dumping on its borders".

    'No Agreement' Option Still 'Real'

    Per a report that is soon to be published by the Institute for Government and cited by The Times, a two-way trade deal with the EU would be possible by the end of next year only if Mr Johnson accepted a more limited agreement.

    Raoul Ruparel, the Europe adviser to Theresa May when she was in office, insists in his report that the prime minister will have to be honest with his voters about the trade-offs required to strike a deal, saying: “The risk of the UK leaving the EU at the end of the transition period without an agreement is still very real — and too little recognised".

    He urged the re-elected prime minister to transfer the key trade talks to the Cabinet office and empower it to make decisions instead of the Department for Exiting the European Union.

    Addressing rumours and speculation about whether Johnson will ultimately ask for an extension, Ruparel strikes back saying that contrary to popular belief, saying "I believe negotiations in 2020 can return a clear outcome by the end of the year".

    According to the current schedule, reiterated by Johnson as he was competing to stay at Downing Street in the 12 December vote, the UK is set to leave the EU by 31 January, while in the next 11 months the country will have to negotiate the final trade arrangements with the bloc via a Michel Barnier-led EU negotiating  team.

    'In Relatively Short Order'

    Michael Gove, the cabinet minister tipped to become Britain’s lead negotiator on a future trade deal in February, has stressed the government’s commitment to finalising it next year.

    “What I can absolutely confirm is that we’ll have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in relatively short order and then we will make sure that it passes before January 31st", he told Sky News over the weekend.

     “We will have concluded our conversations with the EU about the new framework of free trade and friendly cooperation by the end of next year", Gove said.

    Related:

    The Blame Game: Labour Supporters Divided About Whether to Blame Corbyn, Brexit or the MSM
    Scholar on UK Election: It Gives Boris Johnson Clear Message that He Can Push Through with Brexit
    Boris Johnson’s Government Plans to Debate Brexit Before Christmas - Report
    Tags:
    negotiations, EU, trade deal, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse