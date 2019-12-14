French Oil Giant Total Says Fire Breaks Out at Refinery in Seine-Maritime Department

"Appropriate internal response measures were immediately taken. Relevant authorities, as well as the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), were alerted," the company said, as quoted by the France Info broadcaster.
SEINE-MARITIME : Un incendie s'est déclaré sur le site de la raffinerie Total à Gonfreville l'Orcher près du Havre. Le feu est maîtrisé mais pas éteint, la préfecture recommande aux habitants de ne pas sortir (France bleu). pic.twitter.com/hCxPHMTotX— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) December 14, 2019
No one was injured in the fire, the company said.
The fire continues, but has been taken under control, it added.
